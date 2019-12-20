The arrest and freezing of the funds have alerted groups that provided financial assistance to protesters. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong legal experts question the basis of freezing HK$70 million raised for protesters, casting doubts whether police would be able to prove money laundering

  • Opposition lawmaker and lawyer James To says it is normal for a group to receive cash from public donations
  • Criminal law professor Simon Young says using clean money to commit crimes cannot be called money laundering
Updated: 1:08pm, 20 Dec, 2019

