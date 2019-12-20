During unrest in November at University station, glass was shattered, communication facilities were destroyed and equipment was taken from the control room. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s protest-battered University station to reopen, MTR Corporation announces
- The East Rail line station has been closed since taking a beating during unrest at a nearby campus
- Some services will still be limited from Saturday
