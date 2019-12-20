Chinese President Xi Jinping (right), new Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng (left) and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attend a ceremony to inaugurate the new Macau government. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

After President Xi’s Macau trip, analysts predict patriotic education and national security in Hong Kong’s future

  • State leaders insist Macau has set benchmark for successful implementation of ‘one country, two systems’
  • President’s speeches show central government is not happy with Hong Kong
Topic |   Macau
Gary Cheung

Echo Xie in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 20 Dec, 2019

Gary Cheung joined the Post in 2000, covering fields ranging from politics and the integration between Hong Kong and China. He became assistant editor-in-chief of Ming Pao in 2017 and returned to the Post the following year. He is author of Hong Kong’s Watershed: The 1967 riots (Hong Kong University Press, 2009).

Echo is a Beijing-based Chinese politics and policy reporter. Before joining the SCMP, she worked for Jiemian news and the CSMonitor Beijing Bureau. She has a master's in journalism from Shantou University.