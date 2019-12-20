Chinese President Xi Jinping (right), new Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng (left) and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attend a ceremony to inaugurate the new Macau government. Photo: Reuters
After President Xi’s Macau trip, analysts predict patriotic education and national security in Hong Kong’s future
- State leaders insist Macau has set benchmark for successful implementation of ‘one country, two systems’
- President’s speeches show central government is not happy with Hong Kong
Topic | Macau
Chinese President Xi Jinping (right), new Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng (left) and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attend a ceremony to inaugurate the new Macau government. Photo: Reuters