Hong Kong protests: double blow for Carrie Lam as judges snub chance to lead investigation into unrest, and Beijing rules out inquiry into police use of force
- Sources say several retired judges turned down opportunity to lead review committee looking at causes of social unrest
- Protesters want an independent commission of inquiry into police as one of their five demands
Sources say Chief Executive Carrie Lam is struggling to find people to sit on her review committee looking at the causes of anti-government protests sweeping Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang