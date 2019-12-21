Sources say Chief Executive Carrie Lam is struggling to find people to sit on her review committee looking at the causes of anti-government protests sweeping Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: double blow for Carrie Lam as judges snub chance to lead investigation into unrest, and Beijing rules out inquiry into police use of force

  • Sources say several retired judges turned down opportunity to lead review committee looking at causes of social unrest
  • Protesters want an independent commission of inquiry into police as one of their five demands
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung

Updated: 7:28am, 21 Dec, 2019

Gary Cheung joined the Post in 2000, covering fields ranging from politics and the integration between Hong Kong and China. He became assistant editor-in-chief of Ming Pao in 2017 and returned to the Post the following year. He is author of Hong Kong’s Watershed: The 1967 riots (Hong Kong University Press, 2009).