Around 26 per cent of respondents said they had no trust at all in police, including 10 per cent of pro-establishment voters. Photo: Winson Wong
Police reputation in tatters across the political divide according to online survey of Hong Kong voters
- Nearly three-quarters of voters across the political spectrum say trust in the force has been eroded by handling of ongoing protests
- More than half say police actions have been harsh or excessive and nearly two-thirds support a commission of inquiry to look into force’s conduct
