Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng takes an oath in front of Chinese President Xi Jinping at a ceremony to inaugurate the fifth-term government of the Macau Special Administrative Region. Photo: Reuters
New Macau leader Ho Iat-seng completes transition from ‘incapable’ candidate to chief executive of casino hub
- In 2014 interview chief executive said there were ‘too many tough tasks to handle’ in running city
- Ho is no stranger to politics, having served as president of Macau legislature and on Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress
Topic | Macau
Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng takes an oath in front of Chinese President Xi Jinping at a ceremony to inaugurate the fifth-term government of the Macau Special Administrative Region. Photo: Reuters