Protesters prepare a petrol bomb during clashes with police at the Polytechnic University campus in November. Photo: Sam Tsang
Nearly a fifth of Hong Kong voters say they support violent actions by protesters, such as attacking opponents or hurling petrol bombs and bricks
- About 5 per cent strongly supported more extreme acts that include physical violence, hurling bricks and petrol bombs, and damaging public facilities
- Much larger group supportive of milder behaviour such as vandalising mainland Chinese businesses, and blocking MTR stations
