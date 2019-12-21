Protesters prepare a petrol bomb during clashes with police at the Polytechnic University campus in November. Photo: Sam Tsang
Nearly a fifth of Hong Kong voters say they support violent actions by protesters, such as attacking opponents or hurling petrol bombs and bricks

  • About 5 per cent strongly supported more extreme acts that include physical violence, hurling bricks and petrol bombs, and damaging public facilities
  • Much larger group supportive of milder behaviour such as vandalising mainland Chinese businesses, and blocking MTR stations
Updated: 7:16pm, 21 Dec, 2019

