Trains once again stop at University station on Saturday, after the station was closed for five weeks. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s protest-hit University MTR station reopens after five weeks

  • Normal service is mostly resumed at University station, next to Chinese University’s Sha Tin campus, which was trashed by radical protesters during bitter clashes in November
  • Tighter security in place, while some screens and one exit still not fixed
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 1:17pm, 21 Dec, 2019

