Trains once again stop at University station on Saturday, after the station was closed for five weeks. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s protest-hit University MTR station reopens after five weeks
- Normal service is mostly resumed at University station, next to Chinese University’s Sha Tin campus, which was trashed by radical protesters during bitter clashes in November
- Tighter security in place, while some screens and one exit still not fixed
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Trains once again stop at University station on Saturday, after the station was closed for five weeks. Photo: Winson Wong