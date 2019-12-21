Genki Sushi was vandalised in Yoho mall in Yuen Long. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong radicals vandalise restaurant as peaceful mall sit-in takes a nasty turn

  • An outlet of Genki Sushi targeted in Yoho mall, next to Yuen Long MTR station, after about 100 people had gathered to mark July 21 attack
  • Protesters also show up at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui, roaming around chanting slogans and telling people to not shop in certain outlets
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters

Updated: 5:44pm, 21 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Genki Sushi was vandalised in Yoho mall in Yuen Long. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
READ FULL ARTICLE