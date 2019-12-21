A website connected to the Global Times claims it has interviewed a Hongkonger missing since Friday. Photo: Handout
Website connected to Chinese tabloid runs interview with Hongkonger it claims was detained on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
- Man says he was released on bail and praises mainland officers for being polite to him
- But website says man was surnamed Chan, aged 49, and Hongkonger stopped was Chung Sun-ming, aged 53
Topic | Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
A website connected to the Global Times claims it has interviewed a Hongkonger missing since Friday. Photo: Handout