A website connected to the Global Times claims it has interviewed a Hongkonger missing since Friday. Photo: Handout
Website connected to Chinese tabloid runs interview with Hongkonger it claims was detained on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge

  • Man says he was released on bail and praises mainland officers for being polite to him
  • But website says man was surnamed Chan, aged 49, and Hongkonger stopped was Chung Sun-ming, aged 53
Updated: 10:12pm, 21 Dec, 2019

