Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
City Beat by Tammy Tam
The furthest distance between ‘one country’ and ‘two systems’
- ‘One country, two systems’ may be hailed as the best governing formula for Hong Kong, but the chance of forging a consensus on a mutually agreeable definition of it is getting slimmer
- But a meeting point must be identified through rebuilding mutual trust between Hong Kong and Beijing, and the onus is on Carrie Lam
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement