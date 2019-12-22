A police officer points his pistol at the crowd in a rally in Central. Photo: Phila Siu
Hong Kong police officer points gun at protesters after rally in support of China’s Uygurs descends into chaos
- One officer pointed his pistol after coming under attack but no live round was fired
- Incident happened shortly after 5pm when protesters took down Chinese national flag from pole in Central
