A police officer points his pistol at the crowd in a rally in Central. Photo: Phila Siu
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong police officer points gun at protesters after rally in support of China’s Uygurs descends into chaos

  • One officer pointed his pistol after coming under attack but no live round was fired
  • Incident happened shortly after 5pm when protesters took down Chinese national flag from pole in Central
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Phila Siu

Jeffie Lam

Updated: 6:33pm, 22 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A police officer points his pistol at the crowd in a rally in Central. Photo: Phila Siu
READ FULL ARTICLE
Phila Siu

Phila Siu

Phila Siu, also known as Bobby, has been a journalist since 2009. He has reported on human rights, security, politics, and society in Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Hong Kong Baptist University and a human rights law master's degree from the University of Hong Kong.

Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam

Jeffie writes predominantly about Hong Kong politics, but is also interested in social welfare issues, such as the city's ageing population and elderly care. She joined the Post in 2013 after beginning her career as a political reporter in 2009. In 2016, she won the English features merit prize in the 20th Human Rights Press Awards.