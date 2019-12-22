Hong Kong has been rocked by more than six months of social unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law in Hong Kong unlikely any time soon despite Beijing’s renewed calls, say political veterans

  • Pro-establishment heavyweights say controversial Article 23 legislation is necessary but implementation will not be possible for years
  • Wang Zhenmin, former legal chief of central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, had said it was essential for city to put legislation on agenda
Karen Zhang

Updated: 10:48pm, 22 Dec, 2019

