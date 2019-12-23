Hong Kong has 36 deputies to China’s legislature, with the previous election held in 2017. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong businessman who quit as deputy to China’s legislature over casino debts praised for commitment as top body discusses resignation
- Thomas Cheung resigned from National People’s Congress after two casinos took him to court for debts of more than US$1.9 million
- Tam Yiu-chung confirms Cheung’s resignation is on the agenda of the NPC Standing Committee’s six-day meeting
Topic | NPC
Hong Kong has 36 deputies to China’s legislature, with the previous election held in 2017. Photo: Xinhua