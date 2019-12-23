Hong Kong has 36 deputies to China’s legislature, with the previous election held in 2017. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong businessman who quit as deputy to China’s legislature over casino debts praised for commitment as top body discusses resignation

  • Thomas Cheung resigned from National People’s Congress after two casinos took him to court for debts of more than US$1.9 million
  • Tam Yiu-chung confirms Cheung’s resignation is on the agenda of the NPC Standing Committee’s six-day meeting
Topic |   NPC
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung

Updated: 6:51pm, 23 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong has 36 deputies to China’s legislature, with the previous election held in 2017. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung joined the Post in 2017 and reports for the Hong Kong desk on local politics and Hong Kong-mainland issues. Prior to joining the Post, she covered Hong Kong politics and social policies for more than six years for different media outlets.