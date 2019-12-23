Xie Feng urged the city’s youth to embrace opportunities brought on by China’s rise on the global stage. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Radical protesters do not represent entire Hong Kong youth, Beijing’s top diplomat in city says, and calls for patriotism and perseverance

  • Xie Feng, commissioner of Ministry of Foreign Affairs office, says political crisis has pushed Hong Kong into its most dangerous situation since handover
  • Some young people have lost themselves by taking part in street violence and illegal activities, he warns
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum

Updated: 7:45pm, 23 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xie Feng urged the city’s youth to embrace opportunities brought on by China’s rise on the global stage. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.