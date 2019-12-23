Cardinal John Tong called for a “cooling-off period for an in-depth reflection on our social turmoil”. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong anti-government protests: leader of city’s Catholics Cardinal John Tong calls for Christmas truce

  • ‘Let us have a cooling-off period for an in-depth reflection on our social turmoil,’ says the cardinal after more than six months of unrest
  • Appeal comes as HKU legal scholars suggest granting amnesty to alleged offenders, whether protesters or police
Natalie Wong

Updated: 9:12pm, 23 Dec, 2019

