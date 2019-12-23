Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with Xie Feng, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs office commissioner on her right, as well as other officials and the five civil servants (back row) picked to join the programme. Photo: Handout
Beijing recommends five young Hong Kong civil servants to UN programme in move seen as soft approach to embrace city’s youth and quell protests

  • Group seconded to work at Junior Professional Officer Programme’s New York headquarters and offices in Geneva and Vienna for two years
  • Beijing’s top diplomat in Hong Kong, Xie Feng, says at event to announce move that radical protesters do not represent city’s youth
Phila Siu

Alvin Lum

Updated: 10:55pm, 23 Dec, 2019

Phila Siu, also known as Bobby, has been a journalist since 2009. He has reported on human rights, security, politics, and society in Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Hong Kong Baptist University and a human rights law master's degree from the University of Hong Kong.

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.