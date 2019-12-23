An anti-government rally in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: police not to close roads for Christmas Eve celebrations in Kowloon as demonstrators plan to go ahead with illegal rally

  • Traffic will be blocked only on Kowloon Park Drive in Tsim Sha Tsui for festivities, instead of the entire district from Salisbury Road to Nathan Road
  • Several roads on Hong Kong Island, including East Point Road in Causeway Bay and Queen’s Road, will also remain blocked on Tuesday
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Chris Lau

Chris Lau

Updated: 10:54pm, 23 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

An anti-government rally in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chris Lau

Chris Lau

Chris is a reporter specialising in court and legal affairs in Hong Kong. From criminal justice to constitutional issues, he brings in the latest updates and in-depth analysis on legal issues that affect all aspects of the city. He also covers human rights issues extensively.