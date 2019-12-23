An anti-government rally in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: police not to close roads for Christmas Eve celebrations in Kowloon as demonstrators plan to go ahead with illegal rally
- Traffic will be blocked only on Kowloon Park Drive in Tsim Sha Tsui for festivities, instead of the entire district from Salisbury Road to Nathan Road
- Several roads on Hong Kong Island, including East Point Road in Causeway Bay and Queen’s Road, will also remain blocked on Tuesday
Topic | Hong Kong police
