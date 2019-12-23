The rally was held in Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong’s Central district. Photo: Sam Tsang
Thousands join Hong Kong rally to condemn crackdown on fundraising platform and call for sanctions against HSBC
- There were minor scuffles between protesters and riot police in Central before rally began
- Police have frozen about HK$70 million (US$9 million) raised by activists via Spark Alliance platform to support protesters and arrested four people
