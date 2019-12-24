In total, 76 Catholic churches were scheduled to hold masses throughout Christmas Eve. Photo: Winson Wong
Half as many midnight masses for Hong Kong Catholics on Christmas Eve
- Number of late-night services down to 20, from 38 last year
- Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Mid-Levels says masses brought forward to ensure parishioners’ safety during time of possible unrest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
