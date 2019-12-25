Plainclothes officer use baton to hit an anti-government protester in Harbour City Shopping Mall in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: May Tse


Year-end festive cheer dampened for some as Hong Kong welcomes Christmas with return to protest chaos

  • Some Hong Kong residents are not willing to travel far from home for gatherings with loved ones, fearing transport problems
  • Mainland Chinese tourists stay away while shops hit by dropping sales remain closed over the break
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Karen Zhang

Updated: 11:35am, 25 Dec, 2019

