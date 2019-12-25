Chinese President Xi Jinping last week praised Macau’s people for their patriotism. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing’s liaison office calls on mainland Chinese agencies, businesses in Hong Kong to stand behind administration after high-level talks over Xi’s praise for Macau

  • Office issues statement declaring a ‘key moment’ to stop political crisis which has dragged on for months
  • It also reiterates Chinese president’s words last week at casino hub, praising residents for patriotism
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 11:42am, 25 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week praised Macau’s people for their patriotism. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei joined the Post in 2018. He is a reporter on the Hong Kong desk.