Chinese President Xi Jinping last week praised Macau’s people for their patriotism. Photo: Handout
Beijing’s liaison office calls on mainland Chinese agencies, businesses in Hong Kong to stand behind administration after high-level talks over Xi’s praise for Macau
- Office issues statement declaring a ‘key moment’ to stop political crisis which has dragged on for months
- It also reiterates Chinese president’s words last week at casino hub, praising residents for patriotism
Topic | Hong Kong protests
