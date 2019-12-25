Protesters smashed the glass walls of HSBC’s Mong Kok branch on Christmas Eve and started a fire at its entrance. Photo: May Tse
HSBC issues fresh statement to distance itself from police crackdown on protest fundraiser after demonstrators vandalise Hong Kong branch on Christmas Eve
- HSBC says it is ‘saddened and disappointed by the acts of vandalism’ at its Mong Kok branch
- Bank reiterates it closed the account in November to adhere to its global standards, while police notification for action came only in December
