Alex Tsui (left), chairman of the Hong Kong Hotel Employees Union, and vice-chairman Stanley Tsang in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Jonathan Wong
From two-star Michelin restaurant to union organiser, Hong Kong chef’s career path is not what he had in mind
- Alex Tsui always wanted to be one of the city’s top chefs, now he’s the chairman of the Hong Kong Hotel Employees Union
- At least 24 trade unions have been established this year – almost double the 13 formed in 2018, according to official figures
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Alex Tsui (left), chairman of the Hong Kong Hotel Employees Union, and vice-chairman Stanley Tsang in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Jonathan Wong