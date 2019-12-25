Police use pepper spray on a man outside Langham Place in Mong Kok on December 25. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Police use tear gas, pepper spray as Hong Kong Christmas protests turn ugly

  • Tear gas, pepper spray used in Mong Kok and Sha Tin, as situation is tense also at Times Square in Causeway Bay
  • City leader Carrie Lam expresses her frustration at the behaviour of radicals on Christmas Eve
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Alvin Lum

Kimmy Chung

Denise Tsang

Albert Han

Updated: 7:18pm, 25 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police use pepper spray on a man outside Langham Place in Mong Kok on December 25. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.

Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung joined the Post in 2017 and reports for the Hong Kong desk on local politics and Hong Kong-mainland issues. Prior to joining the Post, she covered Hong Kong politics and social policies for more than six years for different media outlets.

Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang is an award-winning journalist, with her career built on covering business and Hong Kong local news. She has won a number of regional and Hong Kong press awards and was a part-time lecturer on business journalism at Hong Kong Baptist University.

Albert Han

Albert Han

Albert Han is a Graduate Trainee reporter for the Post. He joined in 2019 after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, he worked as a freelance journalist in Barcelona, Spain, covering the Catalan independence movement in 2017.