The reporter’s name, ID card number and date of birth were visible when the policeman showed his card on the live stream. Photo: Stand News
Hong Kong policeman who live-streamed journalist’s personal data to thousands during protest condemned
- Officer showed the reporter’s Hong Kong ID card to camera during an altercation at a Tai Po mall
- Ronson Chan of Stand News plans to complain to the force and the privacy commissioner
Topic | Hong Kong protests
