Philip Dykes, chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, says he will run for a third term of office. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Philip Dykes confirms he will run for a third term
- Decision evokes mixed response in legal fraternity, as most chairmen since 1990s limited to two consecutive terms
- But legal scholar Johannes Chan says Dykes’ stint is important as both the city and the profession face great challenges
Topic | Law
Philip Dykes, chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, says he will run for a third term of office. Photo: Nora Tam