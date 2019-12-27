Philip Dykes, chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, says he will run for a third term of office. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Philip Dykes confirms he will run for a third term

  • Decision evokes mixed response in legal fraternity, as most chairmen since 1990s limited to two consecutive terms
  • But legal scholar Johannes Chan says Dykes’ stint is important as both the city and the profession face great challenges
Topic |   Law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum

Updated: 12:00pm, 27 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philip Dykes, chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, says he will run for a third term of office. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.