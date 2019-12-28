Hong Kong pop star Andy Hui makes a tearful public apology after being caught cheating on his wife with actress Jacqueline Wong. Photo:
From cheating celebrities to civil unrest: five things that took Hong Kong global in 2019
- Love rat Andy Hui’s meltdown after being caught cheating on wife Sammi Cheng was an early contender for surprise of the year
- The rest of 2019 has been dominated by anti-government protests and Chief Executive Carrie Lam
Topic | City Weekend
Hong Kong pop star Andy Hui makes a tearful public apology after being caught cheating on his wife with actress Jacqueline Wong. Photo: