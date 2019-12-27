Among 740 university students arrested over Hong Kong’s anti-government protests since June, there were some 30 pupils of Lingnan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong deputy to Chinese national legislature Andrew Yao appointed to lead Lingnan University
- Yao, a US-educated industrialist who has been serving the National People’s Congress for seven years, will start his three-year term from January next year
- His predecessor Rex Auyeung became embroiled in controversies amid ongoing protests when he was asked to remove lawmaker Junius Ho from the university’s council
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Among 740 university students arrested over Hong Kong’s anti-government protests since June, there were some 30 pupils of Lingnan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng