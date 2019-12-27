People have stuck padlocks on metal grids on a footbridge over Gloucester Road in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong
Metal fences added to Hong Kong footbridges to stop protesters throwing objects on roads –but some pedestrians are not happy
- Highways Department has installed fences on footbridges crossing Gloucester Road and for one at Cross-Harbour Tunnel in Hung Hom
- Incoming district councillor Leo Chu said locals were furious at the move, feeling as through they had been imprisoned
Topic | Hong Kong protests
People have stuck padlocks on metal grids on a footbridge over Gloucester Road in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong