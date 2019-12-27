People have stuck padlocks on metal grids on a footbridge over Gloucester Road in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Metal fences added to Hong Kong footbridges to stop protesters throwing objects on roads –but some pedestrians are not happy

  • Highways Department has installed fences on footbridges crossing Gloucester Road and for one at Cross-Harbour Tunnel in Hung Hom
  • Incoming district councillor Leo Chu said locals were furious at the move, feeling as through they had been imprisoned
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Chris Lau

Zoe Low

Updated: 11:53pm, 27 Dec, 2019

Chris is a reporter specialising in court and legal affairs in Hong Kong. From criminal justice to constitutional issues, he brings in the latest updates and in-depth analysis on legal issues that affect all aspects of the city. He also covers human rights issues extensively.

Zoe Low is a reporter at the Post, joining in 2018. Previously, she was an intern at The News Lens International in Taipei, covering Taiwan-China relations and foreign policy and social issues around Asia, particularly Southeast Asia. She graduated from the London School of Economics and the National Chengchi University in Taiwan.