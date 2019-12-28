An undercover police officer and a protester clash inside the Landmark North shopping centre. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: pepper spray fired, at least 15 detained during ‘shopping’ rally in mall near border with mainland China
- Protesters started to gather at 3pm, heeding online calls to go ‘shopping’ in Landmark North
- About 100 masked demonstrators gathered in the mall to protest against so-called parallel traders and shoppers from mainland China
