Starry Lee, Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong chairwoman (centre) meets members of the press with other party members the day after the district council elections. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Pro-Beijing party scrambling to find 200 jobs and restore morale of staff crushed in Hong Kong elections

  • Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong turns to mainland-friendly companies for help
  • Pro-establishment camp facing loss of 100 offices at local level after humuliation in district council polls
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung

Updated: 7:20am, 30 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Starry Lee, Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong chairwoman (centre) meets members of the press with other party members the day after the district council elections. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung joined the Post in 2017 and reports for the Hong Kong desk on local politics and Hong Kong-mainland issues. Prior to joining the Post, she covered Hong Kong politics and social policies for more than six years for different media outlets.