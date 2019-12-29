Hong Kong has been gripped by protests since June. Photo: Kyodo
Hong Kong /  Politics

Advisers to Hong Kong’s leader considered collective resignation over ongoing protests, Executive Council member Regina Ip reveals

  • But idea was rejected by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who said cabinet members only played a minor role in political crisis
  • Regina Ip adds that government may consider a reshuffle of ministers, but this depends on whether their positions can be filled
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung

Phila Siu

Updated: 11:23pm, 29 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong has been gripped by protests since June. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung joined the Post in 2017 and reports for the Hong Kong desk on local politics and Hong Kong-mainland issues. Prior to joining the Post, she covered Hong Kong politics and social policies for more than six years for different media outlets.

Phila Siu

Phila Siu

Phila Siu, also known as Bobby, has been a journalist since 2009. He has reported on human rights, security, politics, and society in Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Hong Kong Baptist University and a human rights law master's degree from the University of Hong Kong.