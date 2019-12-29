Hong Kong has been gripped by protests since June. Photo: Kyodo
Advisers to Hong Kong’s leader considered collective resignation over ongoing protests, Executive Council member Regina Ip reveals
- But idea was rejected by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who said cabinet members only played a minor role in political crisis
- Regina Ip adds that government may consider a reshuffle of ministers, but this depends on whether their positions can be filled
