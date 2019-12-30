Anti-government protesters march from Causeway Bay to Central on December 8. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: more than 6,000 officers to handle new year events as police chief vows hardline action against gatherings and lawbreakers
- Organiser of New Year Rally on January 1 calls on people to join march and accuses government of white terror against the education sector
- Police chief warns public not to condone or cover up violence in Facebook video
Topic | Hong Kong protests
