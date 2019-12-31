Police were uncertain whether this case was related to the ongoing anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police search for six people believed to have set fire outside Lai Chi Kok government offices after petrol bombs found at the scene
- Officers seized shards of glass and plastic and glass bottles containing an unknown liquid, suspecting petrol bombs were thrown
- No one was injured in the incident and no arrests had been made said the police
