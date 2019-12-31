Police were uncertain whether this case was related to the ongoing anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong police search for six people believed to have set fire outside Lai Chi Kok government offices after petrol bombs found at the scene

  • Officers seized shards of glass and plastic and glass bottles containing an unknown liquid, suspecting petrol bombs were thrown
  • No one was injured in the incident and no arrests had been made said the police
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 11:46am, 31 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police were uncertain whether this case was related to the ongoing anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE
Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy joined the Post as a reporter in 2019. Prior this, she interned on the Asia desk, covering politics, culture and social issues.