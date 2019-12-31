MTR staff are to be rewarded for their dedication during rail giant’s difficult year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong MTR staff to get one-off payment as embattled rail giant thanks staff for dedication during troubled year
- Full-time staff will receive a HK$2,000 reward, while part-timers will get HK$800 as part of the MTR Corporation’s One-off Special Recognition Payment
- The rail operator became key target of radical protest movement with stations and trains trashed and burned
Topic | Hong Kong protests
MTR staff are to be rewarded for their dedication during rail giant’s difficult year. Photo: Winson Wong