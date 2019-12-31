MTR staff are to be rewarded for their dedication during rail giant’s difficult year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong MTR staff to get one-off payment as embattled rail giant thanks staff for dedication during troubled year

  • Full-time staff will receive a HK$2,000 reward, while part-timers will get HK$800 as part of the MTR Corporation’s One-off Special Recognition Payment
  • The rail operator became key target of radical protest movement with stations and trains trashed and burned
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 1:26pm, 31 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

MTR staff are to be rewarded for their dedication during rail giant’s difficult year. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy joined the Post as a reporter in 2019. Prior this, she interned on the Asia desk, covering politics, culture and social issues.