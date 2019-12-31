Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to humbly listen in three-minute video released on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: city leader Carrie Lam vows to rebuild city and bear responsibilities in new year address

  • In three-minute video, chief executive says she will listen humbly to find a way out of predicament
  • Short film includes footage of massive march and shots of damaged street facilities but no scenes of violent clashes between protesters and police
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 3:17pm, 31 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to humbly listen in three-minute video released on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung joined the Post in 2017 and reports for the Hong Kong desk on local politics and Hong Kong-mainland issues. Prior to joining the Post, she covered Hong Kong politics and social policies for more than six years for different media outlets.