Anti-government protests in Hong Kong are now into their seventh month. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: Lawmakers and leaders from 18 countries urge Carrie Lam to set up independent panel to probe police conduct
- Some 38 people – including lawmakers, former bureaucrats, social leaders and politicians from Australia, Britain, Canada, Ireland, Lithuania and the US – write open letter to Lam
- They say they will be prompted to call for an international-level probe into role of Hong Kong police if Lam fails to set up an independent panel for the purpose
