Anti-government protesters block Nathan Road near Mong Kok Police Station on December 31. Photo: Edmond So
Protesters pour onto Hong Kong’s streets on New Year’s Eve to chant slogans
- Riot police stop and search people at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui and Times Square in Causeway Bay, as dozens stage “shopping protests”
- More than 1,000 protesters form human chains in various districts and call on citizens to join New Year’s Day march
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters block Nathan Road near Mong Kok Police Station on December 31. Photo: Edmond So