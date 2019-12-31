Anti-government protesters block Nathan Road near Mong Kok Police Station on December 31. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

Protesters pour onto Hong Kong’s streets on New Year’s Eve to chant slogans

  • Riot police stop and search people at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui and Times Square in Causeway Bay, as dozens stage “shopping protests”
  • More than 1,000 protesters form human chains in various districts and call on citizens to join New Year’s Day march
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 10:42pm, 31 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters block Nathan Road near Mong Kok Police Station on December 31. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE