People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel demonstrate their skills in Yuen Long. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
PLA forces can be sent to Hong Kong only in war or if Legco approves role in maintaining public order or disaster relief, according to declassified files in London
- Hong Kong government in 1989 suggested revising Article 14 of Basic Law so that “military forces may be sent by the Central People’s Government to [city] only in time of war”.
- The records, meant to be sealed until January 2049, were declassified two weeks ago following freedom of information request from the Post
Topic | History
People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel demonstrate their skills in Yuen Long. Photo: Xiaomei Chen