The interior of a vandalised light rail train. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation condemns ‘rioters’ for New Year’s Day arson attacks on light rail system in Tuen Mun
- Following protests late into Tuesday night, two incidents broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with a fire being started in a train and a petrol bomb being hurled into a depot
- Rail giant has suffered vandalism by radicals accusing it of bowing to pressure from Beijing and colluding with police
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
