The interior of a vandalised light rail train. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation condemns ‘rioters’ for New Year’s Day arson attacks on light rail system in Tuen Mun

  • Following protests late into Tuesday night, two incidents broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with a fire being started in a train and a petrol bomb being hurled into a depot
  • Rail giant has suffered vandalism by radicals accusing it of bowing to pressure from Beijing and colluding with police
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 2:11pm, 1 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The interior of a vandalised light rail train. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau

Cannix joined the Post in 2014 after many years in journalism and some years working for legislators. She is interested in issues related to social justice and won SOPA's Excellence in Reporting Award in 2005.