LIVE
Hong Kong /  Politics
LIVE

Tens of thousands kick off New Year's Day march in Hong Kong, continuing momentum of anti-government protests

  • Organiser Civil Human Rights Front expects large turnout fuelled by anger at authorities 
  • Event calls for continued pressure on government to give in to protesters' demands
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 3:52pm, 1 Jan, 2020

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 3:52pm, 1 Jan, 2020

INTRODUCTION

Tens of thousands of protesters have begun an approved New Year's Day march from Hong Kong's Victoria Park to Chater Road in Central to press their demands for an independent inquiry into police action, amnesty for those arrested and universal suffrage.

The mass rally, organised by the Civil Human Rights Front, follows violent
New Year's Eve protests
 overnight in Mong Kok. The city's railway operator also condemned radicals for
arson attacks
on its facilities amid the anti-government movement, now into its seventh month.
   
Follow our live blog below for the latest updates. Reporting by Natalie Wong, Simone McCarthy, Elizabeth Cheung, Zoe Low, Chris Lau, Alvin Lum, Ng Kang-chung, Jeffie Lam and Lilian Cheng.  

 