The mass rally, organised by the Civil Human Rights Front, follows violent
Tens of thousands kick off New Year's Day march in Hong Kong, continuing momentum of anti-government protests
- Organiser Civil Human Rights Front expects large turnout fuelled by anger at authorities
- Event calls for continued pressure on government to give in to protesters' demands
Tens of thousands of protesters have begun an approved New Year's Day march from Hong Kong's Victoria Park to Chater Road in Central to press their demands for an independent inquiry into police action, amnesty for those arrested and universal suffrage.