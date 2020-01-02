District Councillor-elect Camille Yam sets up a mobile office on a street in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s new pro-democracy winners in district council polls struggling to set up ward offices amid high rents, as some consider table at MTR exit or cargo containers
- Government allowances do not cover expenses for some political novices who lack party resources or are in constituencies notorious for high rents
- In Central and Western district, at least four out of 15 councillors-elect have failed to find an affordable ward office for their new term
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
