Tear gas is fired at protesters in Wan Chai during the New Year's Day march. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong begins 2020 just like 2019 ended – with protest chaos

  • Police say at least 400 people arrested, mostly for illegal assembly and possession of offensive weapons
  • Violence escalates as night falls, with at least five HSBC outlets smashed up or firebombed and Starbucks outlet vandalised
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters
Updated: 12:55am, 2 Jan, 2020

