Police arrest protesters en masse near Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: civil rights group accuses police of breaking international law after three observers are arrested
- Civil Rights Observer says members were caught up in mass arrests after New Year’s Day march
- Police say they will investigate after hundreds are taken into custody
