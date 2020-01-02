Members of the Central and Western District Council hold their first meeting as the new term commences. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong district councillors kick off new term with pledge to pursue protesters’ demands amid anti-government movement

  • Members in both Sai Kung district, and Central and Western district vote to set up working groups to look into police action in their areas
  • Pro-establishment camp, now the minority, forms its own group to monitor use of district resources to prevent abuse for political aims
Kimmy Chung and Karen Zhang

Updated: 11:44pm, 2 Jan, 2020

