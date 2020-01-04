Europe Goes Silk Road co-founders (left to right) Sebastian Holler, Maximilian Auer, and Florian Krendl, alongside graphic designer Lara Schauer. Photo: Tory Ho
A digital Silk Road inspired by China’s Belt and Road Initiative
- Group of academics from Austria in Hong Kong to promote new international exchange platform
Topic | City Weekend
