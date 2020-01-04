Europe Goes Silk Road co-founders (left to right) Sebastian Holler, Maximilian Auer, and Florian Krendl, alongside graphic designer Lara Schauer. Photo: Tory Ho
Hong Kong /  Politics

A digital Silk Road inspired by China’s Belt and Road Initiative

  • Group of academics from Austria in Hong Kong to promote new international exchange platform
Topic |   City Weekend
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 11:00am, 4 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Europe Goes Silk Road co-founders (left to right) Sebastian Holler, Maximilian Auer, and Florian Krendl, alongside graphic designer Lara Schauer. Photo: Tory Ho
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zoe Low

Zoe Low

Zoe Low is a reporter at the Post, joining in 2018. Previously, she was an intern at The News Lens International in Taipei, covering Taiwan-China relations and foreign policy and social issues around Asia, particularly Southeast Asia. She graduated from the London School of Economics and the National Chengchi University in Taiwan.