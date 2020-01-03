Civil servants protest in August against the government’s handling of the extradition bill. Photo: Felix Wong
Civil servants’ union locked in war of words with Hong Kong government after it is rebuked for criticising police protest actions
- Union for New Civil Servants warned against violating guidelines on impartiality
- Group had earlier condemned force for cutting short New Year’s Day march
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Civil servants protest in August against the government’s handling of the extradition bill. Photo: Felix Wong