Hong Kong Police handled 2,056 reports of burglary in the first 11 months of 2019, up 44 per cent from 1,428 in the same period of 2018. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong woman’s New Year holiday homecoming ruined by thieves, as burglaries rise across the city

  • Police handled four separate burglaries in the space of 10 hours on Friday morning
  • The force is still not conducting foot patrols across the city because of the demands and perceived risks being brought on by the protests
Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:03pm, 3 Jan, 2020

