Hundreds of teachers and their supporters in Hong Kong have gathered at Edinburgh Place in Central in a rally against the government over its handling of complaints involving educators. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hundreds of teachers and supporters stage rally in Hong Kong against government’s handling of protest-related complaints on educators

  • Move comes as war of words rages between the Professional Teachers’ Union and the Education Bureau over which side is instigating ‘white terror’
  • Authorities accused of not letting teachers defend themselves against complaints
Chan Ho-him , Zoe Low , Kimmy Chung

Updated: 8:01pm, 3 Jan, 2020

